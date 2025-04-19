Watch CBS News
Shohei Ohtani and his wife welcome their first child

Iris Salem
Shohei Ohtani announced on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed their first child on Saturday, expressing his joy and excitement over the birth.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," he said. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

Ohtani also thanked the Dodgers organization and his teammates for the support and encouragement he had received, as well as medical professionals. 

On Friday night, Manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani was placed on MLB's paternity list.   

The 30-year-old announced in late December that he and his wife were expecting. 

