Angelenos shocked, saddened at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassination

Angelenos are expressing shock Friday at the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who attended USC and visited Los Angeles as recently as 2015.

Abe, 67, was shot while campaigning in western Japan. He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

The Japanese American National Museum said they last welcomed Abe during a to Los Angeles in 2015.

"We are shocked and saddened by this horrific and violent act and the passing of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the museum said in a statement. "Prime Minister Abe was the longest-serving and most prominent political leader in Japan, with strong ties to the United States. It was JANM's great honor to welcome Prime Minister Abe during his official state visit in 2015, where he acknowledged the special relationship and historic ties between Japan and the Japanese American community."

USC President Carol Folt tweeted a statement from USC, where Abe studied a few semesters during the lates 70s.

"The Trojan Family is deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a proud Trojan who last visited USC in 2015," Folt said in her tweet. "Prime Minister Abe spent three semesters at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy from 1978-79, studying English and taking courses in political science, international relations, and history."

