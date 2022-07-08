Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech

NHK public television says Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital Friday.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making a campaign speech.

The attack was a shock in a country that's one of the world's safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws.

In Japan, officials sometimes use the term heart failure to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before death is formally declared.

It was not immediately clear how serious Abe's injuries were or if he was displaying vital signs, though a fire official in Japan said Abe was not breathing, that his heart had stopped while being airlifted to hospital for his wounds.