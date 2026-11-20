Homes and businesses in the San Fernando Valley are still cleaning up from yesterday's flooding, and many are demanding the city do more to prevent it from happening again.

"The water comes down from the hills and just collects on the corners until it gets to be really deep and oftentimes breach the curb and come in the front door," said David Gibbs, owner of the Augustine Wine Bar.

The latest storm flooded streets and parking garages throughout the San Fernando Valley. The co-owner of Lynx Coffee shared a video showing heavy rain flooding the back parking lot near Sunnyslope Avenue. In a matter of minutes, it made its way into the cafe, forcing it to close for the day so staff could clean up.

The co-owner said they've spent thousands trying to keep the water out, putting up barriers each time it rains but nothing works.

Gibbs and neighboring businesses agree: Every storm brings the same headache, and it's a longstanding problem. Gibbs shared videos with CBS News Los Angeles that show similar flooding from 10 years ago.

"It happens all the time," he said. "There are some things we can control and some things we can't. Weather is weather, but this has been an issue for a dozen years."

A spokesperson from the Mayor's Office said LA Sanitation will send extra crews during future heavy rain. The area falls within the district represented by Mayor-elect Nithya Raman.

In a statement, her office acknowledged the longstanding problem.

"A longer-term storm drain project has been identified, and funding is being explored," Raman's office wrote. We understand the impact this has had on the business and will continue working with city departments to find a solution."

With the El Niño underway, business owners said they can't afford to wait much longer.

"It is pretty dangerous," Gibbs said. "People have fallen. They can't see the curb. Cars run up on it. It would just take one bad accident for everyone to feel pretty sorry."