A powerful storm brought several inches of rain to Southern California on Thursday, which caused widespread flooding and dangerous driving conditions during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service had warned that the low-pressure system could bring a cold front that would have significant impacts and the storm lived up to it.

Communities in the valleys saw heavy rainfall quickly turn into flooding. In North Hollywood, a parking garage near West Coast University flooded, damaging several cars.

In Studio City, drivers were left trapped in their vehicles while trying to travel through flooded roads.

Rainfall totals over the past 48 hours:

Bel Air: 3.97 inches

Pacific Palisades: 1.10 inches

Altadena: 1.34 inches

Glendale: 1.66 inches

Burbank Airport: 2.13 inches

Ventura: 2.03 inches

Porter Ranch: 1.98 inches

San Bernardino: 1.56 inches

Chino: 2.22 inches

This is the strongest storm of the season as the region continues to deal with El Niño conditions, which forecasters say could bring the wettest winter to Southern California.