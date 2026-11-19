The heavy rainfall caused by a strong fall storm caused significant flooding in communities across the valley, including in a North Hollywood parking lot on Thursday morning.

Jasmine Chrchyan, a nursing student at West Coast University, said she knew the rainfall was heavy, but she wasn't expecting it to cause damage.

The water fell from above so quickly that it flooded the lowest level of the parking lot and the cars that were parked there.

"Someone saved their car; actually, she ran through the water and got her car out quickly," Chrchyan said. "The rest of the cars weren't salvageable. Pretty much everything was flooded here; you couldn't walk, nothing."

The four-story garage is located next to the school but not owned by it. Witnesses said the water just started running down from the fourth floor, pooling at the bottom, not draining in time.

"It didn't seem like too much rain that it would flood this, but it all built up right here," Chrchyan said.

Although most of the water receded, the debris lines on these cars show how high it got.

"It was all the way up, like over here by the mirrors, all the way up to the car mirror," said Paul Malgapu, a student.

Students say the cars that flooded are owned by faculty, who had arrived early. At least seven vehicles appear to have had the water reach above the undercarriage. One car was so submerged it floated out of its parking spot.

It was a destructive start to the day for those at the bottom of the garage and a treacherous one for everyone else who was trying to get round town.