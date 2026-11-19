Flooded streets in the San Fernando Valley left drivers stranded as they tried to roll through the standing water left by the latest storm.

Not everyone was lucky enough to make it through, with three cars stalling out at the intersection of Moorpark Street and Tujunga Avenue, including Isabel Bravo's Infiniti.

"I thought I got away with it, but I drove about 2-3 blocks, and now I got stranded right there — right in the middle of the street," Bravo said. "It just shut off."

Near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, an armada of tow trucks had to pull out about half a dozen stalled cars. A few miles away, cars also got stuck along an elevated railroad track.

Rita Mashruwala had to bail out of her Toyota after water seeped in.

"It was around this much," she said while pointing to her hip. "My clothes are wet also."

Tow truck driver Hovik Hatamian said the water was too deep and murky for him and his equipment to get underneath the car without possibly damaging it.

"I can't go under the car," he said. "That's my problem. I can't take it."

The return of flooded streets frustrated drivers.

"I don't understand why they haven't fixed this," Bravo said. "It's every year."