"Senior prank" at Malibu High School causes tens of thousands of dollars in damage, district says

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says it's working with law enforcement officials after a large group allegedly vandalized a high school in what appears to be a "senior prank."

In a news release, Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton said vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage at Malibu High School overnight Tuesday. The vandalism was done by a group of 40 or more current seniors and former students between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., the release alleges.

According to the release, the vandals damaged Malibu High's campus in the following ways:

Super-gluing locks to 20 classroom doors, rendering them inaccessible

Pushing a golf cart down stairs, overturning it

Pulling down clocks and damaging them

Spray painting messages on walls, including inappropriate images

Breaking tables and seating

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and negatively impacts the entire Malibu community," the release reads in part. "We expect our students to act as responsible members of our community, including in the week leading up to graduation."

The district says that the individuals found to be responsible for the vandalism will be prosecuted. Any current students proven to be involved could be made to pay restitution for damages and lose their senior privileges.

Malibu High's graduation is scheduled for June 11.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to report it to the MHS administration, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808, or anonymously through a community tip line found here.