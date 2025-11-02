Semi-truck driver accused of deadly crash in Southern California no longer charged with DUI after toxicology test, DA says

The semi-truck driver who allegedly hit and killed three people on the 10 Freeway in Ontario will no longer be charged with a felony DUI, prosecutors said.

Jashanpreet Singh, 21 of Yuba City, pleaded not guilty to charges on Oct. 24, including driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

In a news release, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said, "Toxicology reports confirmed none of the substances tested were present in the defendant's blood at the time the test was rendered."

The amended complaint issued on Friday charged Singh with three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury.

Jashanpreet Singh, 21 of Yuba City, is accused of causing a crash that killed three adults in Ontario on Oct. 22. CBS LA

Investigations from the California Highway Patrol found that Singh failed to stop his truck before it crashed into the back of another vehicle on I-10, causing a grisly chain-reaction crash that killed three adults.

The Department of Homeland Security claims he's an undocumented immigrant who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022 as an Indian national.

California transportation officials dispute those claims and say the federal government approved his Employment Authorization Documents, which allowed him to receive a federal REAL ID that confirmed his legal status. State officials say that extended his legal employment from April 24, 2025, to Oct. 16, 2026, then again to Aug. 18, 2030.

It's not yet clear if his scheduled court date for Tuesday will change with the new charges. He remains jailed without bail as of Sunday.