Semi-truck driver accused of deadly crash in Southern California pleads not guilty to felony charges

The semi-truck driver accused of killing three people and injuring four after a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway on Tuesday in Ontario has pleaded not guilty to felony charges relating to the incident.

The 21-year-old Yuba City resident identified by authorities as Jashanpreet Singh made his first court appearance on Friday morning inside a Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse. He pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered that he remain in custody without bail.

Singh has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A photo of Jashanpreet Singh in court. CBS LA

According to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Singh failed to stop his Freightliner tractor-trailer in time and caused a chain reaction crash that killed three adults.

The I-10 and I-15 connector road was closed for several hours following the crash as authorities conducted their investigation and worked to clear the roadway. SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the vehicles involved could be seen with considerable damage.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have also filed an arrest detainer for Singh. A Homeland Security official told CBS News that Singh is an Indian national who entered the country illegally by crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022.

A photo of the crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario. CBS LA

However, California transportation officials said the federal government approved Singh's Employment Authorization Documents, which allowed him to receive a federal REAL ID that confirmed his legal status. The federal government extended his legal employment from April 24, 2025, to Oct. 16, 2026, and then again to Aug. 18, 2030, according to state officials.

"The state does not determine commercial driver's license eligibility," the California State Transportation Agency wrote in a post to X. "The FEDERAL government approves and renews all FEDERAL employment authorization documents that allows individuals to work and obtain commercial driver's licenses."

CBS LA reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for clarification on Singh's immigration status.

Singh's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.