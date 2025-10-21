Watch CBS News
10 Freeway closed in Ontario after multi-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead, 4 hospitalized

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Three people were killed and four others were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario on Tuesday afternoon. 

California Highway Patrol officers were called to westbound lanes of I-10 just west of the I-15 Freeway at around 1:15 p.m. after learning of the crash, according to the department's incident log. 

screenshot-2025-10-21-160754.png
An aerial look at the scene of the crash. CBS LA

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were taken to nearby hospitals, where one was later declared deceased. None of the conditions of the other victims was immediately known. All of the victims were adults, according to Ontario Fire Department firefighters.

A SigAlert was issued for all westbound lanes except for FasTrak, CHP officers said. The I-10 and I-15 connector road was closed as well, and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes due to "very heavy traffic and extended delays."

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash at around 4 p.m. There appeared to be at least three semi-trucks involved, as well as one truck carrying a trailer full of items, a pickup truck and two other cars. Each vehicle had sustained considerable damage.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

