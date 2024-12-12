Watch CBS News
Selena Gomez announces engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Selena Gomez, Grand Prairie native, announces engagement
Selena Gomez, Grand Prairie native, announces engagement 00:27

After receiving two Golden Globe nominations earlier this week, Selena Gomez has another reason to celebrate. She's engaged.

The actress, businesswoman and singer posted on her Instagram account announcing the news of her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez Hosts the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Gomez, 32, posted several photos showing off her new ring with the caption, "Forever begins now." Blanco commented on the post saying, "hey wait… that's my wife."

Gomez and Blanco went public with their relationship in December 2023. They've been seen at red-carpet events, courtside at NBA games and on each other's social media accounts.

Celebrity friends like Grammy-award-winning artist, Taylor Swift also left comments.

Blanco is a music producer who has worked on hits for artists like Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears and SZA.

On Monday, the Texas native received two Golden Globe nominations for her roles in "Emilia Pérez" and "Only Murders in the Building."

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair in September, Gomez shared for the first time that she can't carry her own children. She said due to medical issues it would put her and the baby's life in danger.

In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus. She underwent chemotherapy to help treat the chronic autoimmune illness. Lupus causes the body's immune system to attack healthy tissue. In 2017, she required a kidney transplant. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

