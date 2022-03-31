Security guard found dead in Malibu nursery identified as Inge Baumbach

A man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Malibu nursery was identified Thursday as 58-year-old Inge Baumbach.

Baumbach's body was found Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Trancas Canyon Nursery, which is located behind a shopping center that's also home to Trancas Country Market and Kristy's Malibu in 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. An employee arriving for work had made the discovery.

Authorities say Baumbach, who was described as an overnight security guard for the shopping center, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and upper torso. However, an official cause of death was not yet given.

No weapon was found at the scene and no suspect information was available.

The killing stunned the Malibu community, where residents enjoy a small-town feel despite the city's world-famous reputation.

"I'm frankly kind of surprised," Chris Frost, chair of the Malibu Public Safety Commission, said on Tuesday. "This isn't something that's common to our area."