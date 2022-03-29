Man found dead in parking lot of Malibu nursery

A death investigation is underway Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Very few details were released, but authorities say the body of a man was found in the parking lot of Trancas Canyon Nursery, in the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, at about 7 a.m. Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

Officials from the sheriff's Lost Hills Station had described the investigation as a "possible assault that occurred overnight."

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.