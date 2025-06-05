Second person dies days after crash involving Metro train in Long Beach

Police have identified the second person who died from a violent crash involving a Metro train in Long Beach in late May.

The crash happened on May 23 a little before midnight near 12th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area after learning of a crash that involved two cars and a train.

Through investigation, they found that the 21-year-old Compton woman behind the wheel of a speeding 2014 Infiniti Q50S without its headlights on, crashed into a 2019 Honda Accord being driven by a 29-year-old man that was making a turn onto Long Beach Boulevard from Anaheim Street.

The Honda driver swerved out of the way to avoid being rear-ended, which caused them to strike a guardrail. The Infiniti swerved as well but lost control and crashed into the train.

The woman, since identified as Katherine Rodriguez, died after she was taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger in her car, 22-year-old Lakewood man Nathan Hall, died six days after the crash, police said.

Investigators are looking into speed and impaired driving as factors in the collision.

No passengers or crew members aboard the train were injured and the other driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.