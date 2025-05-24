21-year-old woman killed in crash involving Metro train in Long Beach

A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash that involved two cars and a Metro train in Long Beach late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight near 12th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers say that the victim, only identified as a Compton woman, was speeding southbound on Long Beach Boulevard while driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50S without its headlights on. At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord began to make a southbound turn from Anaheim Street onto Long Beach Boulevard in front of the Infiniti.

The Honda driver swerved out of the way to avoid being rear-ended and wound up striking a guardrail in the area, police said. The Infiniti also swerved but lost control and struck a Metro train in the area.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said.

"Speed and impaired driving are being investigated as potential factors in this collision regarding the driver of the Infinity," a statement from LBPD said.

No one aboard the train was injured.

Police said that the driver of the Honda remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.