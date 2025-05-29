Authorities searching for escaped killer last seen in Southern California

Federal authorities have shared new age progression photos of a man who escaped from a life sentence in Ohio and is known to have spent time in Southern California.

Lester Eubanks was sentenced to death in 1966 after he was convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener in Ohio. Eubanks, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, was out of custody on bail at the time of the November 1965 killing for an alleged attempted rape form just three months before.

About 6 years later in 1972, Eubanks was taken off of death row and commuted to life in prison. The next year, on Dec. 7, 1973, Eubanks was given an honor assignment, which allowed him outside the prison. He managed to escape and to this day, hasn't been caught.

Age progression photos of what Lester Eubanks, 81, could look like today. U.S. Marshals

"Fifty-nine years ago Lester Eubanks was sentenced to death for the vicious murder of Mary Ellen Deener," U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott said, "and even after 59 years the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up on this case until Eubanks is found, justice can finally be served, and Mary Ellen's family can rest."

The case has been investigated by local authorities for decades, and now Eubanks is on the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

Authorities say he was last seen in Southern California using the name "Victor Young," although that was in the 1970s. Mashals say he has been known to be in Gardena, South Central, Long Beach and North Hollywood. As recently as the late 1980s or early 90s, he's believed to have been working as a janitor at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.