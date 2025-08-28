Seal Beach police suspect in Marina Drive shooting

The Seal Beach Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Oxnard man for opening fire in a neighborhood along the Marina.

Officers arrested Angel Alcozar, 23, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, six days after the shooting. He was booked with assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

Detectives shared a combination of surveillance video and witness statements with Ventura County investigators to apprehend Alcozar, according to Seal Beach PD.

"Thanks to the hard work of our patrol officers, detectives, and our law enforcement partners, a dangerous individual has been taken off the streets," Seal Beach PD Chief Michael Henderson said.

Henderson added that no one was wounded by gunfire. Seal Beach PD is still investigating the shooting, with detectives seeking to identify additional victims who may have been targeted.

Specifically, investigators hope to find a man they believe to be a possible victim or witness. They described him as a bald man in his 20s or 30s. Surveillance footage showed that he was wearing tan and green military-style clothing.

Anyone with information or video footage is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Otto at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1109, or via email at jotto@sealbeachca.gov.