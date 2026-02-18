Scattered showers will linger over Southern California as next rainstorm develops overnight

Scattered showers will linger over Southern California on Wednesday as the next rainstorm develops overnight.

The National Weather Service says there will be a lull in shower activity for much of the day. The next system will begin after midnight and last until about 10 a.m. Several inches of snow are expected to fall in the mountains during this storm, especially at elevations over 5,000 feet. A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will be in effect for Southern California until Thursday.

Weather officials predict rainfall totals will be around .25 to .50 in the coasts and valleys and up to an inch in the mountains. CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says this is the third and final round of rain in the series of storms.

CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 16: Cars pass on flooding water at Sawtelle neighborhood during heavy rain in Los Angeles, California, United States on February 16, 2026. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Temperatures across the region will be in the 50s through Thursday. A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for north to northwest winds that could reach up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph. Strong winds could make driving conditions difficult, especially for semi-trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Conditions will dry out by Friday, with chances for another storm on Sunday.

Over the past several days, Southern California has been getting hit with a series of storms that have caused flooding, downed trees and power outages.

Local officials issued several evacuation warnings for burn scar areas that are more susceptible to debris flows. Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Palisades Fire zone remains closed until the rain is over.

Councilwoman Traci Park posted videos on social media showing piles of concrete in the Santa Monica Channel. Park said she spoke with crews from the LA County Public Works, and they said the concrete was from cement installed in the 1970s that peeled away during the storm.

This photo shows the Santa Monica Channel filled with piles of concrete. CBS LA

Park added that the concrete can't be removed until weather conditions improve.

Aerial footage from the channel on Wednesday morning showed piles of concrete stacked on top of each other.

Rainfall totals from the last 24 hours: