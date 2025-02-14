Watch CBS News
Scattered showers linger across Southern California as heavy rainstorm moves east

By Chelsea Hylton

A cold front that brought flash flooding and severe thunderstorms to the Southern California region has made its way east, but some scattered shows remain Friday morning.

Communities across the region experienced mudslides and dangerous conditions from the heavy rainfall. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in several counties with particular attention to burn scar areas.

Raindrops are seen on a vehicle window as a pedestrian walks holding an umbrella on February 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Southern California is getting ready for heavy rain in what is expected to be the strongest storm of the year with heaviest rainfall expected to hit beginning in the afternoon of February 13. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service expired Thursday night. A wind advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and remain until 4 a.m. Saturday for parts of Ventura County.

The NWS said northwest winds between 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph could cause unsecured objects to low around. They warn about tree limbs falling and possible power outages in some areas.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles County over the last 24 hours:

  • Beverly Hills: 2.46 inches
  • Hollywood: 2.67 inches
  • Downtown LA: 2.68 inches
  • Canoga Park: 2.01 inches
  • Agoura: 2.44 inches
  • Eaton Dam: 3.13 inches
  • Claremont: 3.34 inches
  • Mount Wilson: 2.83 inches
  • San Gabriel Dam: 5.39 inches

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the downtown LA area has received 5.51 inches of rain since Oct. 1. The normal amount for this area is usually 8.69 inches and the annual average is 14.25 inches. 

As the storm continues to move out of the area clouds will clear and the sun could make an appearance. Temperature will increase thee to six degrees but will still be on the cooler side.

A warming trend will develop over the weekend and into next week. Saturday's conditions will be pleasant with the sun coming out. 

