Debris flow shuts down Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills, officials say

As an intense storm moved through Southern California, a debris flow sent mud down Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills -- leading to a full closure of the roadway Thursday evening, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department described the debris flow as "large," reporting it at 4:48 p.m. and saying it pushed about 8 inches of mud onto Mulholland. Crews later determined homes above the debris flow were stable, according to LAFD, which said the road would be shut down given continued risks from the storm.

"As water and mud continues to flow onto Mulholland Drive, a full road closure will remain in place throughout the storm event," LAFD said in an alert. Forecasters have said intense storm conditions, including heavy rain and thunderstorms around the LA area, would continue until 4 a.m. Friday.

The Hollywood Hills was the site of the Sunset Fire last month, leading to evacuation warnings being issued there Thursday as heavy rain poured over the area. The broader Southern California region has been bracing for the possibility of dangerous mudslides and debris flows with this week's storm.

Burn scars from recent wildfires have been a major point of concern. The burned landscape is particularly vulnerable to debris flows since the soil can develop a top layer that repels water after a fire, officials say.

Emergency preparations, including the placement of tarping on steep hillsides and concrete barriers meant to block potential mud flows, have been underway across the Southland.