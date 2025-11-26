Sasson, O'Connor score late to back Tolopilo in Canucks' 5-4 win over Ducks

Max Sasson and Drew O'Connor scored in a late 2:10 span, Nikita Tolopilo made 37 saves in his first NHL appearance of the season and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Sasson gave Vancouver the lead with 4:02 remaining on a tip, and O'Connor followed with 1:52 to go on a wrist shot. Cutter Gauthier got one back for the Ducks with seven seconds left, his 14th of the season.

The 6-foot-6 Tolopilo was called up Monday from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. He has won both of his career NHL starts.

Linus Karlsson, Evander Kane and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver. The Canucks had lost three straight and six of seven.

Jackson LaCombe, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish added goals for Anaheim. They have three victories in the first five games of a six-game homestand.

Up next

Canucks: At San Jose on Friday night,

Ducks: Host Los Angeles on Friday.