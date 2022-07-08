Santa Paula man allegedly found cutting copper wiring from SoCal Edison utility poles

A 33-year-old Santa Paula man faces charges of stealing several dozen feet of telecommunication copper wires from Southern California Edison utility poles, but two of his alleged accomplices remain at large.

Sergio Vasquez Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday after a resident spotted him and two others cutting power lines along South Mountain Road near Balcom Canyon Road in an unincorporated area of Ventura County near Fillmore, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

(credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived, they detained Gutierrez and determined he was the suspect seen cutting down the wires, according to officials. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 100 feet of copper telecommunication wire, cutting tools, and a ladder.

Two other suspects fled the scene and were not found, authorities said.

Further investigation at the scene found several sections of telecommunication copper wire had been cut from SoCal Edison utility poles. Ventura County sheriff's officials say approximately 5,000 feet of cable has been stolen from this area in recent months, and the stolen wire is stripped of its copper for money at recycling centers.

Gutierrez is being held on suspicion of grand theft, criminal conspiracy, felony vandalism, and possession of burglary tools. He is currently on probation of theft-related crimes, and is not eligible for bail due to violating his probation. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information about these thefts or similar incidents can contact the Fillmore Police Station at (805) 524-2233.