Santa Monica mom pleads not guilty to murder in death of her 17-month-old child

A 24-year-old Santa Monica mom pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, after she was arrested last month while wandering around the UCLA campus.

Carmen Degregg made her Los Angeles court appearance on Thursday, where she entered her not guilty plea. Degregg was detained by UCLA Police Department officers on Jan. 6, after she was wandering on the campus and making statements that she harmed her child. She said she left her daughter in a Santa Monica apartment, according to police.

Carmen Degregg, 24, pleads not guilty to murder in the death of her 17-month-old daughter. CBS LA

Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to the apartment in the 2000 block of Broadway, where they found an infant inside with "significant injuries."

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"The allegations in this case describe extreme violence against a child who was entirely vulnerable and unable to protect herself," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in an earlier statement.

Degregg faces one count of murder and another count of assault and is being held on $2 million bail.

If convicted as charged, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.