Mother arrested after infant found fatally injured in Santa Monica apartment

A woman was arrested on Tuesday morning after her infant child was found dead inside a Santa Monica apartment, police said.

At around 11:55 a.m., UCLA police reported that a woman was detained on campus after she was "making statements indicating she had harmed her child," said a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2000 block of Broadway in Santa Monica, where they found a 15-month-old baby with "significant injuries," the release said.

Paramedics with the Santa Monica Fire Department took the child to the hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead. Officers did not provide information on the baby's gender.

"The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner," police said.

The woman, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken into custody by Santa Monica officers without incident, the release said.

It's unclear if the woman is a UCLA student.

Police believe that the incident is isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.