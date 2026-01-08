Santa Monica mother charged with her baby girl's murder

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged a Santa Monica woman with her baby girl's murder.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Carmen Degregg without incident after she made "statements indicating she had harmed her child," while wandering around UCLA's campus, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers found her baby at an apartment in the 2000 block of Broadway in Santa Monica. They said the child had "significant injuries."

Paramedics took the baby to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The allegations in this case describe extreme violence against a child who was entirely vulnerable and unable to protect herself," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "When a parent is accused of causing a child's death, our office has a duty to act decisively and to seek the maximum accountability permitted by law."

Degregg faces one count of murder and another count of assault. Her arraignment is scheduled on Jan. 9. Her bail has been set at $2 million.

If convicted as charged, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.