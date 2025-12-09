Santa Monica police investigate deadly assault at home

Police in Santa Monica are investigating an assault at a home on Monday night that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a residence on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue around 9:19 p.m. after receiving a 911 call of a possible assault.

When police arrived, they found the person who reported the alleged crime, and they directed them into the home, where they found a man with significant injuries. Firefighters also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, Santa Monica police said.

Another man was detained at the home, and he remains in custody as police continue their investigation, police said.

No further details were immediately available.