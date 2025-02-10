Homicide detectives investigate dead woman in sleeping bag on Santa Monica beach

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found Monday morning, in a sleeping bag on the beach sand with trauma to her face.

City beach maintenance personnel found the woman unresponsive near lifeguard tower 1550, just north of the Santa Monica Pier around 7 a.m., according to SMPD.

The Santa Monica Fire Department arrived shortly after and pronounced the approximate 30-year-old woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8427.

Homicide detectives with the Santa Monica Police Department investigate the death of a woman, found in a sleeping bag on the beach early Monday morning. KCALNews