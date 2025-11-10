LAPD officer killed in Santa Clarita crash identified

The off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who died over the weekend during a crash in Santa Clarita was identified on Monday as Officer Bailey Magana.

He was involved in a crash near Cinema Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, during which he crashed into a utility pole, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The crash caused Magana's Tesla to burst into flames, deputies said.

When firefighters extinguished the flames, they found Magana dead inside of the car, the release said.

LAPD officials identified Magana on Monday afternoon.

Officer Bailey Magana, the LAPD officer who was killed in a crash in Santa Clarita on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the tragic loss of Police Officer II Bailey Magana, Serial No. 44838, who was assigned to Mission Area, and was killed early Saturday morning in an off-duty traffic collision in Santa Clarita," said a statement from the LAPD.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving through the crash scene while the investigation was ongoing, but deputies said it was unrelated to Magana's incident.

"Officer Magana leaves behind a loving wife, three young children, devoted parents, siblings, and countless coworkers and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss," LAPD's statement said.

Anyone who knows more about the crash was urged to contact LASD's Santa Clarita Station at (661) 260-4000.