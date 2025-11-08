Off-duty LAPD officer killed in Santa Clarita crash

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was killed in a single-car crash in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. in the area of Cinema Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the driver crashed into a light pole

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. They are yet to be identified publicly.

The LAPD confirmed the officer's death to CBS LA and said a statement would come at a later time.

No additional details were immediately made available.