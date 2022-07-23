Santa Ana Police Department hosts gun buy-back program Saturday

In light of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement of new gun restriction laws in California, a gun buy-back program was hosted Saturday by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Anyone who participated in the program waseligible for a $300 gift card in exchange for a gun.

The event was from held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the City Yard on South Daisy Street.

Newsom recently signed eight new gun safety measures into law. One of the bills allows the state to sue irresponsible gun makers.

The others prohibit marketing to minors and will also further restrict ghost guns.

Newsom said these new measures will help keep children safe at school and will also help keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.