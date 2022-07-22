Gov. Gavin Newsom tightens Calif. gun regulations

Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles Friday to focus on his efforts against gun violence.

The governor will hold a news conference with Attorney General Rob Bonta, legislators and local officials to discuss state efforts to strengthen gun-safety laws.

Newsom recently signed eight new gun safety measures into law. One of the bills allows the state to sue irresponsible gun makers.

The others prohibit marketing to minors and will also further restrict ghost guns.

Newsom said these new measures will help keep children safe at school and will also help keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.