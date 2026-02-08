Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting outside of Orange County house party

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

One person was killed and two others were wounded after a shooting outside a house party in Santa Ana late Saturday, police said. 

It happened at around 11:10 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of S. Broadway, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department. 

Police arrived and found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the street, the release said. One of the victims, identified as 41-year-old Moises Rufino Gil-Benitez, of Santa Ana, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital. 

The other two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said.

"At this time, the motive surrounding the shooting is under investigation," the release said. 

Detectives are working to locate any witnesses to the shooting as they investigate the incident. 

It was the second deadly shooting that happened in Santa Ana on Saturday, after a possibly gang-related incident left a 39-year-old man dead earlier in the day. Police have not given any indication that the two incidents are related. 

Anyone who knows more about either investigation was urged to contact Santa Ana homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.

