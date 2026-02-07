Deadly shooting under investigation in Santa Ana

One person was killed in a shooting in Santa Ana on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Santa Ana Police Department officers say they were called to W. McFadden Avenue and Graham Street at around 3:50 p.m. after learning of a man who had been shot in the area.

Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say that no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. They are working to determine if it was potentially gang-related. There was no information available on suspects or a motive.