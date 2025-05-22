Man accused of starting the San Bernardino County Line Fire is found guilty of arson

A Norco man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of starting the massive Line Fire in San Bernardino County, the District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Justin Halstenberg was found guilty of seven counts related to the incident, which caused thousands to flee their homes. The governor called in the California National Guard to help fight it, as it erupted under red-flag warning conditions.

An investigation into Halsentberg began the day after the fire broke out along Baseline and Alpine streets in Highland. He was arrested on Sept. 10 after detectives discovered evidence at his home and vehicle linking him to the arson.

Halstenberg was charged with nine counts, including charges related to $7 million in damages and an injury to a firefighter.

He was also found guilty on two counts related to a subsequent fire, including aggravated arson of forest land, property and possession of flammable materials, the DA's Office announced on Thursday.

The Line Fire started on Sept. 5 and quickly burned 43,978 acres in the San Bernardino County Mountains. It damaged four buildings and destroyed another before firefighters fully contained the flames. Six firefighters suffered injuries while trying to extinguish the initial blaze and the ensuing flare-up.