Runyon Canyon new bathroom being installed, trails impacted Thursday

Hollywood's Runyon Canyon restroom project is closer to completion as a two-stall, prefabricated, permanent facility is being installed on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Board approved the project in 2024 to replace portable toilets at the site, serving the nearly two million people who visit annually.

A prefabricated, permanent restroom facility is being installed at Runyon Canyon Park. CBS LA

"In a place like this, they should have something permanent, and not like this (portable toilets), which is so gross to, like, enter," Lihi Nuriel, a Hollywood resident. said in an earlier interview.

Parks and Rec said the new facility, located at the park's entrance on Fuller Avenue, is necessary under the department's standards for park service levels, to keep the popular hiking spot "safe, clean, accessible and enjoyable."

The nearly $1 million price tag for the project raised concerns among some community members, while the city reported that it is funded through park fees and federal funds.

Hollywood resident Scott Weil said in an interview last year that he didn't see the need for a permanent restroom. "Runyon Canyon did not have a bathroom for 40 years. The average hike is a half hour to an hour," he said.

The Los Angeles Mayor's Office said that Parks and Rec had received requests for a bathroom at the park for years.

Entry to the Runyon Canyon Park on N. Fuller Avenue is closed on Thursday, as the bathroom is being installed.