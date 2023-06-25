Rough starts ongoing for Rapids, Galaxy in 0-0 draw

William Yarbrough saved three shots for Colorado, Jonathan Bond stopped one for Los Angeles and the Rapids and Galaxy played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The struggles continue for the Rapids (2-9-8), who have yet to win at home and are off to the worst start in club history with just 14 points through 19 matches.

The Galaxy (3-9-6) are struggling, too. LA has scored just 14 goals, the fewest in club history at this stage of a season. LA has gone 1-5-4 in its last 10 road matches. The Galaxy scored three goals in their lone victory — over Real Salt Lake — but just two in the other nine matches.

Colorado is 7-1-3 in its last 11 matches with the Galaxy, including a 3-1 victory earlier this season. The seven wins ties the Rapids with the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas for most over LA in that time.

The Galaxy travel to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. The Rapids travel to play St. Louis City on Saturday.