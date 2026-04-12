4 wounded after shooting at Rosemead street takeover, Los Angeles County deputies say

Four people were wounded after someone opened fire during a street takeover in the San Gabriel Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Del Mar Avenue, deputies said in a news release.

"During the incident, a shooting occurred, resulting in four victims being struck by gunfire," the release said. "All four victims were transported to local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition."

Deputies said that all of the victims were between 17 and 22 years of age.

There was no immediately available information on the suspect or a motive in the shooting and detectives said that the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

"Detectives are actively working to identify those involved and determine the events that led up to the shooting," the LASD release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD Temple Station deputies at (626) 285-7171.