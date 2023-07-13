Rolling Hills landslide burglars arrested after fleeing into canyon

Crumbled, vacant homes affected by the Rolling Hills Estates landslide were targeted by burglars Wednesday morning and two suspects have been arrested.

The Lomita Sheriff's Station responded to two suspects attempting to burglarize the vacant landslide homes Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the suspects tried to escape in the canyon below and the Torrance Police Department assisted with their drone in locating the suspects. Both were taken into custody.

Lomita Sheriff's Deputies are providing security to the homes and issued the following statement, "We are also appalled that there are people who see another person's misfortune as an opportunity for them to benefit."

Lomita Sheriff's Deputies are providing security to the collapsed, vacant homes after two suspects attempted to burglarize the homes Wednesday morning. KCAL News