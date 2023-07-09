Massive landslide prompts evacuations in Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood

A massive landslide has forced the evacuation of 12 homes in the Rolling Hills Estates area late Saturday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the "major landslide" is threatening multiple homes along Peartree Lane adjacent to the canyon.

I’m in Rolling Hills Estates where a major landslide has threatened multiple homes. @LACOFD has ordered 12 homes to be evacuated along Peartree Lane next to the canyon. @LMTLASD will patrol the area tonight to ensure the evacuated homes are secure. pic.twitter.com/df0EdF61Gg — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) July 9, 2023

It remains unclear when the land began to give way.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department patrols will monitor the area overnight "to ensure the evacuated homes are secure," Supervisor Hahn said.

"Had the chance to speak to residents who are being evacuated," Hahn said in another tweet. "Everyone is safe but right now these homes are too unstable to enter."

It is hard to see in this photo, but there are homes here in Rolling Hills Estates that are physically leaning — like this garage— following the landslide. pic.twitter.com/JlBpbgMxay — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) July 9, 2023

