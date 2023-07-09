Watch CBS News
Massive landslide prompts evacuations in Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A massive landslide has forced the evacuation of 12 homes in the Rolling Hills Estates area late Saturday evening. 

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the "major landslide" is threatening multiple homes along Peartree Lane adjacent to the canyon. 

It remains unclear when the land began to give way. 

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department patrols will monitor the area overnight "to ensure the evacuated homes are secure," Supervisor Hahn said. 

"Had the chance to speak to residents who are being evacuated," Hahn said in another tweet. "Everyone is safe but right now these homes are too unstable to enter."

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on July 8, 2023 / 10:58 PM

