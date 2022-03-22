Riverside Police arrest sexual assault suspect wanted for several assaults stemming from dating app meet-ups

Riverside Police on Thursday arrested a Victorville man who was wanted in connection with a series of sexual assaults stemming from dating apps and social media meet-ups.

Dejaun Jones, 23, was arrested March 17 for a sexual assault and robbery that occurred on March 7.

Riverside Police detectives with the Sexual Assault - Child Abuse Unit served a search warrant related to the ongoing investigation, which led to Jones' arrest.

Riverside Police Department

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and San Bernardino Police Departments joined the investigation, learning that Jones was very active both on dating applications and social media, which led to several encounters with the women he met online.

Several assaults took place at these meetings, at which Jones was armed.

Investigators believe that he preyed on younger women, sex workers and those less likely to report the crimes to law enforcement officials. They are still following other leads regarding more possible victims of Jones, who is believed to have committed his crimes in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Jones was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center for both sexual assault and robbery, and is held on $275,000 bail.

Detectives reminded the public of the dangers sometimes involved with online dating and provided several safety tips via statement. The tips come on part from RAINN or the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

The tips included:

Use different photos for your dating profile,

Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles,

Check out potential dates on social media prior to meet-up,

Video chat with potential dates before meeting in person,

Tell friends or loved ones where you will be meeting and for how long,

Meet in populated, well-lit areas,

Don't rely on potential dates for transportation,

Avoid overindulging in alcohol or other mind-altering substances,

Trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to contact Riverside Police Detective Melissa Brazil at mbrazil@riversideca.gov or (951) 353-7950, San Bernardino Police Criminal Investigator Georgianna West at west_ge@sbcity.org or (909) 384-5621 or San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputy Edward Oliveros at (760) 241-2911.