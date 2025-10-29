Riverside County health officials share warning due to increase in rabid bats discovered

Riverside County health officials have shared a warning with the public due to an increased number of rabid bats that have been found in 2025.

"So far this year, 18 rabid bats have been reported in Riverside County, an increase from 15 rabid bats confirmed by the Public Health lab in 2024," said a news release from the Riverside University Health System shared on Wednesday.

They say that bats are the most common source of rabies in California, where two other rabid bats have been reported in recent months in nearby cities in both Los Angeles County and Orange County.

"Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms appear. While rabies is extremely rare in humans in California, exposure through bat bites is a serious concern," said a statement from Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky. "Bites from a bat can be painless and may not leave marks, so it's important to seek immediate care if you awaken to a bat in your home."

Officials did not note exactly where the bats have been found. People are advised to never pick up or touch a bat, vaccinate their pets against rabies, and report any possible exposures to Riverside County Public Health and animal control. People can also safety-proof their homes by sealing any open gaps or openings that bats could fit through.

Anyone who may interact with a bat is urged to wash the area immediately with soap and water and seek immediate medical care. Nearly 100,000 Americans receive rabies vaccinations yearly in the United States due to potential exposures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials shared a list of symptoms that pets can exhibit if they have rabies. They include increased aggression, irritability or lethargy, mild fever, difficulty walking or lack of coordination, drooling or foaming at the mouth due to difficulty swallowing and paralysis in the throat or jaw, which makes it difficult to eat or drink.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services, who partner with RUHS and the California Department of Public Health to monitor rabies activity and raise community awareness, noted that all dogs in the county are required to be licensed and vaccinated against rabies starting at four months of age.

"If a pet contracts rabies, it can take a few days or several months for signs to appear," said a statement from Dr. Amy Raines, Riverside County Department of Animal Services Chief Veterinarian. "Never feed or touch wild animals, and make sure pets are protected when outdoors. The best prevention for pets is rabies vaccination, which helps protect pets and the people who love them."