Bat with rabies found in Pasadena

Pasadena city officials urged the public to be cautious after a rabid bat was found on Thursday.

The bat was found near the intersection of S. San Rafael and Nithsdale Road, according to a news release from Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

"This is the first bat to test positive for rabies in Pasadena in 2025," said a statement from Manuel Carmona, the director of the Pasadena Public Health Department. "Community members are encouraged to avoid contact with and immediately report injured, ill, or dead bats."

City officials say that there have been no reported human cases in the city and that the overall risk of public exposure remains low. Residents were advised to avoid contacting any injured, ill or dead bats in the area and that no one should handle a bat with their bare hands.

"Any contact by humans or pets with a rabid bat is a very serious health concern," said Dr. Parveen Kaur, the city's acting health officer, in a statement. "Rabies is a life-threatening disease that requires timely preventive medical treatment. To reduce risk, all contact with bats and other wild animals should be strictly avoided. Rabies can be transmitted through a bite or even a scratch from the tooth of an infected animal, posing a risk to both humans and animals. If skin contact with a bat occurs, wash the area immediately with soap and water and seek medical care."

While the city did not note the type of bat that was located, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says that several types of bat call the region home, including the Mexican free-tailed bat, California myotis, hoary bat and Western pipistrelle.

Anyone who finds a dead or dying bat is urged to call Pasadena Humane at (626) 792-7151.