Bat found on Orange County sidewalk tests positive for rabies, health officials say

Orange County health officials have issued a warning to residents after a bat found on a sidewalk tested positive for rabies last week.

"A bat found on the sidewalk of the west side of the 500 block of S. Main Street in Orange has tested positive for rabies," said a news release from the Orange County Health Care Agency. "The bat was found on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m."

They've urged anyone who may have come into contact with the bat, or anyone who has pets that may have also interacted with the bat to contact health care officials at (714) 834-8180.

Health care officials advised that the rabies virus is always found in an animal's saliva and is typically transmitted to humans by a bite from a rabid animal.

"Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies," the news release said. "Most cases of human rabies in the United States in recent years have resulted from bat strains of rabies; bats have very small teeth, and their bites may go unnoticed."

Officials said that once a person begins exhibiting signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is almost always fatal. They say that medical assistance should be obtained promptly after exposure so that wounds can be cleaned and preventative treatment can be started.

They offered a list of tips to help people limit their risk of rabies, including:

avoiding contact with wild animals

vaccinating pets against rabies

avoiding sleep while unscreened windows or doors are open

washing all animal bites with soap and water before contacting a doctor

reporting all bites to OC Animal Care

Health care officials did not note what type of bat was found in Orange. According to the nonprofit organization Orange County Habitats, there are 16 different species of bat found in the region. The most common species include Mexican Free-Tailed Bats and the Big Brown Bats.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to a bat or another wild animal is asked to contact HCA's Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180.