Riverside County deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete; two deputies injured during incident

Riverside county deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Tuesday, after he struck one with the weapon during a barricade situation.

According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the are.

"The female reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete," the release said. "The female was able to escape from the residence, however, the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her."

The suspect is said to have barricaded himself inside of the home with the child.

"When deputies attempted to rescue the juvenile, the suspect hit the deputy in the head with a wooden object, causing minor injury, and then swung the machete at another deputy," according to the release.

As they continued to contact the suspect, the department's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist with the operation.

When SEB units and deputies attempted to rescue the child, "the suspect struck a deputy with the machete."

It was then that they opened fire on the suspect, striking him at least once. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has been withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Deputies said that the child was uninjured during the incident.

According to RSO, one suspect was hospitalized due to non-life-threatening injuries sustained, while the other was treated at the scene.

"The involved deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave according to Department policy," the statement said. "The names of the involved deputies will also not be released at this time."

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.