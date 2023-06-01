Residents dub homeless encampment "Chatsworth Skid Row" as it continues to grow

Frustrated playing "whac-a-mole" with a growing homeless encampment, residents in Chatsworth are hoping to grab the attention of city and county officials with a high-flying banner at their local train depot.

"I laughed when I saw it because this to us really is the Skid Row of Chatsworth," said resident Jill Mather.

According to Mather, an encampment across the street from the Chatsworth train depot has continued to grow to about 40 tents over the past two years.

"40-plus tents are down there, encampments," said Mather. "Probably 20 abandoned ones which means they're just piles of leftover clothes, urine and other things that are very unhealthy."

The land where the encampments keep popping up is controlled by the county and city but is divided by a chainlink fence. So, when Los Angeles County crews clear one side, the unhoused hop the fence and go to the city's side.

"It's literally 'whac-a-mole,' " said Mather.

Residents are also concerned for the safety of their children who spend their time at a 24-hour daycare on Metro's property. Although the city has an ordinance preventing encampments from popping up near schools and childcare centers, the tents are just a few feet away — however, they are on county land.

"My children are at this awesome daycare and we don't know what kind of people are here," said one father.

He added that the homeless have caused a few problems in the area by breaking in and soiling themselves in public. Mather and other residents hope that the sign will help secure the resources that the unhoused need.

"I want the city to do something about it," said the father. "Find them options. What do they need? Where can they go? Somewhere away from children, preferably."

Neighbors said the County Supervisors office is aware of the situation and is trying to help bu the process doesn't seem to be moving fast enough as many of the unhoused don't want to leave.