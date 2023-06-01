Watch CBS News

'Chatsworth Skid Row:' Residents grow increasingly frustrated with growing homeless encampment

Activists said the County Supervisors office is aware of the situation and is trying to help but the process doesn't seem to be moving fast enough as many of the unhoused don't want to leave. Joy Benedict reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.