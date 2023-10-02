Rescue divers call off search for brothers gone missing during fishing trip at California Aqueduct in Lancaster

Rescue divers have called off the search for missing brothers who were on a fishing trip at the California Aqueduct in Lancaster over the weekend.

The search began on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., after family members called to report the men, 86-year-old Minas Khacheryan and 78-year-old Grigor Khacheryan, missing after they were last seen at around 8 p.m. Friday evening in the 1000 block of E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

Authorities believe that the men could have fallen in the water at some point.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, investigators believe that the speed of the water in the aqueduct could have carried the bodies at least 40 miles in either direction.

"We just don't know," said LASD Sergeant Michael Rodriguez. "There's nothing we can do as far as a search."

Detectives described Minas as standing around 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has short, balding grey hair, blue eyes and a goatee. Family members say he has a heart condition and is missing his left eye.

Grigor is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has short, blading grey hair and brown eyes. He also recently had open-heart surgery, family says.

Anyone with information about the pair was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.