Report shows dramatic increase in street takeovers across Los Angeles County

A new report conducted by Los Angeles County officials shows a dramatic increase in street takeovers across Los Angeles County last year.

There was a noted jump in incidents across the county, but incidents in the Second District saw a troubling 64% increase in the last three monhs of 2024, according to the report that was a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and several local street safety community organizations.

Between October and December, there were 88 more street takeovers from that same time in 2023, the report shows.

There was a noticeable difference between districts, with 13 takeovers happening in the First District from July to September, while there were 191 more in the Second District and 76 in the Fourth District in that same time span.

Overall, the Second District saw nearly 300 different incidents.

The data, which included public feedback from impacted communities, was collected by county officials in collaboration with Streets Are For Everyone, Street Racing Kills, Project Street Legal and the Brotherhood of Street Racers. The information was used to create the Street Takeover Reduction Action Plan in late-2024.

The plan has five key focuses:

youth education and prevention with the expansion of school and community-based outreach programs,

infrastructure and technology by promoting centerline extensions, barriers and rubber medians and intersections where takeovers are common,

heightened law enforcement, coordination between different agencies and increased penalties for organizers and spectators,

strengthened community engagement by partnering with local organizations in order to boost public awareness against takeovers,

identifying potential spaces designated for legal street racing events.