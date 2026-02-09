Redondo Union High School cheer team wins 3 silver medals at national championship

Redondo Union High School's cheerleading team won three silver medals at nationals after securing the state title a little over a week ago.

Redondo Union won the national title in 2024 during its inaugural season. Redondo Union High School

The team competed at the National High School Cheerleading Championships over the weekend at the ESPN Center in Orlando, Florida, bringing in second place in:

Junior Varsity Non-Tumbling Division 1 Game Day

Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Division 1 Game Day

Small Non-Tumbling, Division 1 Intermediate

Redondo Union has had a streak of success since its inaugural season in 2024. That year, the cheer team climbed through the ranks and captured the national title.

In 2026, the Redondo Union Sea Hawks won the California state championships on Jan. 31, before securing the three silver medals at nationals.

The Universal Cheerleaders Association introduced its new format for nationals this year, with the Cheerleading, Dance, and Band championships held over two weekends at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Other Southern California schools celebrated success at the competition, with Los Alamitos High School securing the second-place prize of $10,000 with their cheer, band and spirit teams gaining 920 points throughout the weekend.