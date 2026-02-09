Watch CBS News
Local News

Redondo Union High School cheer team wins 3 silver medals at national championship

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Redondo Union High School's cheerleading team won three silver medals at nationals after securing the state title a little over a week ago.   

redondo-union-high-school-cheer.jpg
Redondo Union won the national title in 2024 during its inaugural season.  Redondo Union High School

The team competed at the National High School Cheerleading Championships over the weekend at the ESPN Center in Orlando, Florida, bringing in second place in:

  • Junior Varsity Non-Tumbling Division 1 Game Day 
  • Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Division 1 Game Day 
  • Small Non-Tumbling, Division 1 Intermediate

Redondo Union has had a streak of success since its inaugural season in 2024. That year, the cheer team climbed through the ranks and captured the national title.

redondo-union-cheer-team.png
Redondo Union High School's cheerleading team won three silver medals at nationals after securing the state title a little over a week ago.  California Interscholastic Federation

In 2026, the Redondo Union Sea Hawks won the California state championships on Jan. 31, before securing the three silver medals at nationals. 

The Universal Cheerleaders Association introduced its new format for nationals this year, with the Cheerleading, Dance, and Band championships held over two weekends at the Walt Disney World Resort. 

Other Southern California schools celebrated success at the competition, with Los Alamitos High School securing the second-place prize of $10,000 with their cheer, band and spirit teams gaining 920 points throughout the weekend. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue